Music is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Aydos Yatçilik, in Turkey.

Design

Music measures 34.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 feet and a beam of 8.38 feet.

Music has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Soyaslan Design.

Music also features naval architecture by Soyaslan Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Music has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Music has a fuel capacity of 5,100 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Music accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.