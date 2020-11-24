Read online now
Length 28.04m
Year 2016

Mustang Sally

2016

|

Motor Yacht

Mustang Sally is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Viking.

Design

Mustang Sally measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.34 feet.

Mustang Sally has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Mustang Sally has a fuel capacity of 15,539 litres, and a water capacity of 1,836 litres.

Accommodation

Mustang Sally contains 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mustang Sally flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

7.34m

crew:

2

draft:

1.8m
