Mustang Sally is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Viking.

Design

Mustang Sally measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.34 feet.

Mustang Sally has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Mustang Sally has a fuel capacity of 15,539 litres, and a water capacity of 1,836 litres.

Accommodation

Mustang Sally contains 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mustang Sally flies the flag of the USA.