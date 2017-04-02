Mustique is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Trinity Yachts, in the United States.

Mustique is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Trinity Yachts, in the United States.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Mustique measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 10.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 860 tonnes.

Mustique has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Mustique also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Mustique has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mustique has a fuel capacity of 104,000 litres, and a water capacity of 23,800 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mustique accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mustique has a hull NB of T027.

Mustique flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.