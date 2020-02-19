Mustique is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Benetti.

Design

Mustique measures 33.55 feet in length and has a beam of 7.38 feet.

Mustique has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Mustique has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Mustique has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mustique accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mustique has a hull NB of 51.

Mustique is a LR, MALTESE CROSS 100 A1 LMC, Lloyds 100A1 Queensland DOT 1B class yacht. She flies the flag of Australia.