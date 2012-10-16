Muzuni is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Muzuni measures 30.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.85 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Muzuni has a GRP hull with a carbon superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Performance and Capabilities

Muzuni has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Muzuni has a fuel capacity of 2,650 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Muzuni accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Muzuni has a White hull.

Muzuni flies the flag of British.