MY 360 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by ISA in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2009.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

MY 360 measures 47.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

MY 360 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Walter Franchini Architetto.

Her interior design is by ISA .

MY 360 also features naval architecture by ISA .

Model

MY 360 is a semi-custom ISA 470 model.

The ISA 470 series presents a range of 47.5 metre motor yachts built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Each vessel is built to Lloyd’s classification and is fully MCA and RINA compliant. The concept and naval architecture is from the team at ISA yachts, while the exterior design is the work of Walter Franchini. A four-deck luxury vessel, each ISA 470 semi-custom design is composed of a sundeck, upper deck, main deck and lower deck. The line boasts curving exterior lines and surfaces that set it apart from the company’s other series yachts.

Other yachts based on this ISA 470 semi-custom model include: Happy Days, Kiss, Aquamarina, Lady Dahlia, Ledra, Oasis, Rola.

Performance and Capabilities

MY 360 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

MY 360 has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

MY 360 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

MY 360 has a hull NB of 470.1.

MY 360 is a Lloyds 100A1 SSC G6 Yacht + LMC UMS / MCA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.