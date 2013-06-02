My Aurora is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Nordhavn Yachts.

Design

My Aurora measures 36.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 feet and a beam of 8.60 feet.

My Aurora has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jeff Leishman.

Her interior design is by Destry Darr Designs.

Destry Darr Designs is an established interior design firm specializing in comprehensive yacht interior design. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Destry Darr Designs work locally, nationally and internationally to develop custom high-end interiors for a variety of clients on their privately owned yachts and with prestigious, world-known yacht builders.

Performance and Capabilities

My Aurora has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

My Aurora has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Aurora accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

My Aurora has a hull NB of 12001.

My Aurora flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.