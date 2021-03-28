My Chelle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Sovereign Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

My Chelle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Sovereign Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

My Chelle measures 36.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

My Chelle has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

My Chelle also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

My Chelle has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

My Chelle has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 4,164 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Chelle accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

My Chelle flies the flag of Marshall Islands.