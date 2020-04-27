My Colors is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

My Colors measures 39.6 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet.

Model

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

My Colors is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

My Colors has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

My Colors accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.