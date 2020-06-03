My Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Ortona Navi.

Design

My Dream measures 49.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 9.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 591 tonnes.

My Dream has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Progetti & Associati.

My Dream also features naval architecture by Ortona Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

My Dream has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Dream accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.