2017 saw the launch of one of the most sophisticated yachts on the water, the project My Eden, built by Golden Yachts with project director George Chairakakis.

Ira Petromanolaki, the architect by IPYD studio is responsible for the interior design of the yacht. The architect explains "best quality of materials in conjunction with the contemporary, fresh and luxurious design we ended up with the result of the unique yacht My Eden. Owners are very excited about every space of the yacht."

IPYD has worked closely with the shipyard and the owner's technical representative, Roni Meshoulam in order to achieve the best result. The 45.50 metre yacht was launched as My Eden and delivered to her owners 18 July 2017.

Her main dimensions are Length Overall: 45.50m, Breadth Moulded: 8.20m Draft: 2.30m. She is composed of steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Powered by 2 MITSUBISHI Main Engines 367 kw and 2 Kohler Auxiliary engines of 125 kW each and a set of stabilisers allow her to cruise smoothly at 11 knots cruising speed. Her fuel consumption is pretty economical as she consumes 140 lt/hour for both main engines and 20 lt/hour for one auxiliary engine with a total of 160 lt/hour. Considering Bow Thruster, the vessel is equipped with a Komatsu Engine of 257 kw which allow her to manoeuvre with convenience.

The yacht is represented by the yacht brokerage company Atalanta Golden Yachts where

refers that My Eden will be privately used during the 2017 season but the owner is considering offering her as a yacht for charter during summer 2018.

SOPHISTICATION MEETS MODERN



Designed for cruising the Mediterranean in ultimate style, this steel/aluminium motor yacht has a contemporary modern interior a high-tech performance. The tri-deck superstructure, incorporating glass wrapping, offers spectacular views out from the yacht’s interior and creates a constant feeling near to the water.



Spacious decks, with free standing Paola Lenti furniture, provide the perfect environment to entertain guests. She accommodates 12 guests in six cabins (one Master, one VIP with a pullman berth, two double bedded cabins and two twin cabins, which can be converted into double bedded cabins, all with en-suite facilities), including a master cabin with almost 360-degree views and a private exterior deck featuring Jacuzzi and sunbeds.