My Elegance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Drettmann Yachts.

Design

My Elegance measures 26.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

My Elegance has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

My Elegance has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,200 litres.

Accommodation

My Elegance accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.