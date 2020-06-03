We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.8m
Year 2003
My Elegance
Motor Yacht
My Elegance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Drettmann Yachts.
Design
My Elegance measures 26.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.
My Elegance has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
My Elegance has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,200 litres.
Accommodation
My Elegance accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.