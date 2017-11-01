My Issue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Moonen Shipyards and most recently refitted in 2016.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

My Issue measures 27.25 metres in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

My Issue has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Performance and Capabilities

My Issue has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

My Issue has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Issue accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.