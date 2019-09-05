We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
My Kampai
2005|
Motor Yacht
My Kampai is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .
Design
My Kampai measures 28.25 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 6.61 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
My Kampai has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
My Kampai also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.
Model
My Kampai is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.
Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.
Performance and Capabilities
My Kampai has a top speed of 39.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin waterjet propulsion system
My Kampai has a fuel capacity of 7,100 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
My Kampai accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
My Kampai has a hull NB of 92/5.
My Kampai is an ABS class yacht.