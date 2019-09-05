My Kampai is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

My Kampai is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Design

My Kampai measures 28.25 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 6.61 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

My Kampai has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

My Kampai also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Model

My Kampai is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Performance and Capabilities

My Kampai has a top speed of 39.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin waterjet propulsion system.

My Kampai has a fuel capacity of 7,100 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

My Kampai accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

My Kampai has a hull NB of 92/5.

My Kampai is an ABS class yacht.