Length 29.5m
My Lady P

2002

Motor Yacht

My Lady P is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Bugari Custom Yacht .

Design

My Lady P measures 29.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

My Lady P has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

My Lady P has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

My Lady P accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
speed:

15.5Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7m

crew:

5

draft:

2.5m
