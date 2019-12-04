My Little Violet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

My Little Violet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

My Little Violet measures 45.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

My Little Violet has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

My Little Violet also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

My Little Violet has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

My Little Violet has a fuel capacity of 51,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Little Violet accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

My Little Violet has a hull NB of 6466.

My Little Violet is an ABS class yacht.