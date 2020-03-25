My Loyalty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

My Loyalty measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

My Loyalty has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

My Loyalty also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

My Loyalty has a top speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

My Loyalty accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

My Loyalty is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 17650.

My Loyalty is an ABS class yacht.