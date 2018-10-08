My Maggie is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2015.

My Maggie is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2015.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

My Maggie measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.24 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

My Maggie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

My Maggie also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

My Maggie is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

My Maggie has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

My Maggie has a fuel capacity of 20,819 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

My Maggie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

My Maggie has a hull NB of 7732.