My Marilyn is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

My Marilyn measures 34.70 feet in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes.

My Marilyn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

My Marilyn has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

My Marilyn has a fuel capacity of 24,720 litres, and a water capacity of 3,740 litres.

Accommodation

My Marilyn accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.