My Max is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Codecasa.

Design

My Max measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 222 tonnes.

My Max has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

My Max also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

My Max has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

My Max has a fuel capacity of 36,700 litres, and a water capacity of 8,300 litres.

She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Max accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

My Max has a hull NB of C.21.