My Medicine is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

My Medicine measures 24.99 metres in length and has a beam of 6.17 feet.

My Medicine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

My Medicine is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, Champagne Lady, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

My Medicine has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines .

Accommodation

My Medicine accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.