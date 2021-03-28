Read online now
Length 27.43m
Year 2009

Motor Yacht

My Mia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Eagle.

Design

My Mia measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.

My Mia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

My Mia has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

My Mia has a fuel capacity of 6,814 litres, and a water capacity of 2,082 litres.

Accommodation

My Mia accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.71m

crew:

-

draft:

1.83m
