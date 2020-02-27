My Nirvana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

My Nirvana measures 30.78 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 metres.

My Nirvana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gulf Craft.

My Nirvana also features naval architecture by Gulf Craft.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

My Nirvana has a fuel capacity of 15,141 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

My Nirvana accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.