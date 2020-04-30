M/Y O is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Custom Line , in Italy.

Design

M/Y O measures 38.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.65 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

M/Y O also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Performance and Capabilities

M/Y O has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 420 nautical miles.

Accommodation

M/Y O accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.