M/Y O is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Custom Line , in Italy.
Design
M/Y O measures 38.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.65 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
M/Y O also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .
Performance and Capabilities
M/Y O has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 420 nautical miles.
Accommodation
M/Y O accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.