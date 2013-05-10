Luxury Motor Yacht Newvida, built in 2000 by American shipyard Delta Marine defines causal elegance. With an aluminium hull and composite superstructure her naval architecture is by Douglas Sharp while she features interior and exterior design by Glade Johnson. This twin screw superyacht measures 48.77 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Previously known as Gallant Lady, the luxury superyacht draws a mere 1.85 metre draft that makes her capable of extraordinary beach access for a yacht of her size, accommodating the owner’s requests for close-in intra-coastal cruising.

Long window openings ending in ovals create a distinctive profile and dramatic interior features. Exquisite control of proportion and line maintains harmony between the four decks. What truly distinguishes Newvida, however, is the inspired flow and relationship of space.

A formal salon opens to one of gracious informality; a single staircase transports guests from the grandeur of the foyer to the intimacy of the sundeck lounge. The yacht’s traffic flow is unique with two separate stair towers each connecting three decks, as does the interior crew stairs. Outside, discontinuous stairways link the exterior spaces from stern to crow’s nest, moving traffic both fore and aft.

In recognition of her extremely detailed interior motor yacht Newvida won the 2000 Showboats International Award for Best Motor Yacht Interior. A deep, satin-finished African mahogany is used throughout, which features joinery, inlays, and signature three-dimensional panels. Most of the stone is granite, adding beautiful colour and greater versatility. The beauty of the ample stonework conceals that it is veneered over near-weightless substrates, keeping weight down.

Newvida delivers the ultimate in quiet, vibration-free cruising. To ensure the peacefulness of the four suites, their floors and walls are suspended from the yacht’s structural frame on special vibration-absorbing mounts. Sound is further dampened through high-tech construction techniques that employ a sandwich of acoustic materials.

The padded, silk wall coverings above the mahogany chair rail are the final element in play, soaking up any last traces of ambient noise. The curved wall at the back of the stair column not only looks beautiful, but beneath the silk upholstery are space-age materials absorbing noise that might otherwise travel between decks. This classy vessel combines the best of new technology and traditional beauty.

Featuring a dedicated crew, she is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 13 knots while her crew of 11 ensure the needs of every guest are met. Newvida cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season.