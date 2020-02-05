My Secret is a 2012 launch from Heesen yachts.

The 46.7 metre motor yacht was built by the pedigree Dutch yard Heesen Yachts to a design by Omega Architects. An interior by Bannenberg & Rowell has a muted palette of colours and walls panelled in white elm to achieve the a retro look of Californian life with a feel and palette reminiscent of Mad Men, the television program set in the early 1960s, and of the late 1950s and early 1960s surf lifestyle.