Reichel Pugh Nauta Baltic 130’ is the largest sailing yacht ever designed by Nauta Design and our fourth co-operation with Baltic Yachts.

The brief was for a very fast racing yacht with the highest degree of comfort on board. The owner, already a Nauta client, wanted a yacht that would have even more space, more comfort and more speed than his previous yacht, to meet a challenging combination of demands: lightweight performance and quiet interiors, well-insulated from sound and vibration.

Water lines, appendages and sail plan were developed by California-based Naval Architects Reichel/Pugh whose co operations with Nauta date back to 1998 and the 84’ My Song.

The Baltic 130’ has a strong and uncompromising carbon pre-preg hull. The base structure is light yet safe and all critical areas have been weight-optimized, strengthened and engineered following an FEA model. The result is a 40m with just 102 tons displacement, a goal reached by using cutting-edge build technology in the hull, deck, bulwarks, rig and interiors.

The hull is a last generation fast sailer with a very rearward and wide max Beam, optimized with nine virtual CFD models to obtain the best possible result. The water line B max is conventional, to obtain a reduced wet surface. But close-hauling, the boat is taking advantage of all the water line length with a reduced total wet surface.

The yacht’s aggressive hull line and extraordinary LOA/Displacement ratio, where 40m LOA are obtained with just 102 tons displacement in dry conditions, is further enhanced with a lifting keel whose draught varies from 14’9” (4.5m) to 23’ (7m). The high aspect ratio of the fin keel substantially improves its lift and will also contribute to the performance of the boat.

The VPP predicts a 16.5 knot speed on displacement and up to 26/28 knots planing.

The look of the boat is defined by a very aggressive, sleek outline, where the deckhouse profile is low slung and nearly hidden by the gunwales. The gunwales are one foot (30cm) high and equally wide so that they function both as footholds when heeled and as practical and comfortable seats when at anchor and at sail. The handrail can also function as a backrest. The gunwale profile is cut and lowered for 13’1” (4m) to allow natural light into the coachroof windows, and at the same time performing as large freeing port for safety.



The key deck feature is the generous stern, the largest and most comfortable space possible for relaxing and sunbathing. The social centre of the boat is its guest cockpit that can be easily converted for dining, cocktails or sunbathing, an unusual luxury in a 130’ sailing yacht.



The interior features an owner’s suite fore layout with both sleeping and office spaces.

The owner chose Baltic Yachts to build their latest yacht and Nauta Design’s flagship after careful consideration of several top boatyards where this Finnish boatyard’s solid reputation for technology and build quality was unrivaled as was their unique skill in building ultra-lightweight high performance sailing yachts.