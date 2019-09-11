My Space is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Baglietto .

My Space is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

My Space measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

My Space has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

My Space also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

My Space has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

My Space has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,100 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Space accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

My Space has a hull NB of 10178.