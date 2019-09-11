My Space
2002|
Motor Yacht
My Space is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
My Space measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
My Space has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
My Space also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
My Space has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
My Space has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,100 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
My Space accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
My Space has a hull NB of 10178.