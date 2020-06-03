My Tilon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Monte Fino.

Design

My Tilon measures 32.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 120 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

My Tilon has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

My Tilon has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

My Tilon accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.