My Toy is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

My Toy measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 289 tonnes.

My Toy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by AB Yachts.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

My Toy also features naval architecture by Marco Arnaboldi.

Model

My Toy is a semi-custom AB 140 model.

The AB 140 is the largest semi-custom range produced by AB Yachts, presenting a range of 41.60 metre open-style yachts intended for owners who desire speed and luxury. Although she features the attractive addition of a flybridge, the model is still defined by the same cutting-edge technology found in the rest of the AB line, and waterjets that allow her to reach staggering speeds over 50 knots.

Other yachts based on this AB 140 semi-custom model include: Elizaveta, Tuasempre, Seafire.

Performance and Capabilities

My Toy has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots. She is powered by 1 su 600 diesel caterpilar engines and uses a triple waterjets propulsion system

My Toy has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Toy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

My Toy has a hull NB of 167/140.