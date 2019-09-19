My Way is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

My Way measures 40.02 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

My Way has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mondomarine.

Her interior design is by Cor D Rover Design.

Performance and Capabilities

My Way has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

My Way has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Way accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.