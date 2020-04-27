My Way is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

My Way measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.24 feet.

My Way has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

My Way is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Accommodation

My Way accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.