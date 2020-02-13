My Way is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

My Way measures 38.10 metres in length and has a beam of 8.23 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

My Way has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by RWD.

My Way also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

My Way is a semi-custom Fast 125' model.

Fast 125′ can be delivered with Azipull Carbon Thrusters from Rolls-Royce.

Other yachts based on this Fast 125' semi-custom model include: Inspiration, Charade, Iron Man.

Performance and Capabilities

My Way has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

My Way accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

My Way has a hull NB of BF105.