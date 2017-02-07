My Way is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

My Way measures 32.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 165 tonnes.

My Way has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

My Way has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

My Way accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.