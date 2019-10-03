My Way is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

My Way measures 31.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

My Way has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

My Way also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

My Way has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

My Way has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,780 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

My Way accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

My Way is MCA compliant

My Way flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.