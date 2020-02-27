Mykonos is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Gulf Craft.

Mykonos is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Mykonos measures 33.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Mykonos has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Gulf Craft.

Model

Mykonos is a semi-custom Majesty 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Majesty 105 semi-custom model include: Majesty 105/002, Marian, Majesty 105/003.

Performance and Capabilities

Mykonos has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by 2 electronic diesel caterpillar inc engines.

Mykonos has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mykonos accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mykonos has a hull NB of 105/08.