Mylin IV is the first Feadship to be designed with a bulbous bow, designed and developed with the Dutch Maritime Research Institute (MARIN) before her launch in 1992. This piece of engineering history reduces hull resistance and allows for increased speeds, wrapped in a stylish exterior profile by De Voogt Naval Architects.

The 61 metre Feadship yacht Mylin IV is customised to the highest levels, and continued the trend in 2002 with a complete refit at Blohm + Voss’ facilities in Germany. Accommodation houses 8 guests in complete comfort with ample interior spaces and external areas ideal for either entertaining or relaxing; in particular a vast sun deck.

The increased speeds provided by the bulbous bow allow Mylin IV to reach top speeds of up to 20 knots with dual MTU 12V 1163 engines pushing 2760bhp at 1100 rpm each. With a range of 4000 nautical miles, Mylin IV is a comfortable, quiet and low vibration superyacht which features a style which will maintain its appeal for decades to come.