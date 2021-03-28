We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 29m
Year 2003
Myra
2003|
Motor/Sailer Yacht
Myra is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2003 by Ege Yat and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Myra measures 29.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.95 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.
Myra has a steel hull with a steel / wood superstructure.
Accommodation
Myra accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.
Other Specifications
Myra flies the flag of Italian.