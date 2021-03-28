Read online now
Length 29m
Year 2003

Myra

2003

Motor/Sailer Yacht

Myra is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2003 by Ege Yat and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Myra measures 29.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.95 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.

Myra has a steel hull with a steel / wood superstructure.

Accommodation

Myra accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Myra flies the flag of Italian.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

6

beam:

7.5m

crew:

-

draft:

2.95m
