This yacht is a 51-metre full-displacement, long range vessel with a steel, round-bilge hull-form and aluminium superstructure. The contract was signed in December 2010. This yacht offers some unique features, including a 70 square metre gymnasium that is located forward on the main deck - the traditional home of the master suite.

Frank Laupman, from Omega Architects, who designed the exterior lines, comments:

“My design for Heesen project 16551 is the logical development in design language following after our lines for ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘SKY’.

We allocated a considerable amount of space to the exterior decks, within a functional layout utilizing an orthogonal set-up and structure.

The plan is strongly rational with an interesting inside-outside relationship.”

YN 16551 accommodates 12 guests in five cabins, comprising two twins (each with an additional Pullman berth) and two doubles located on the lower deck and the owner’s suite located aft on the bridge deck, where it has exclusive access to the open deck and its Jacuzzi. The sun deck is partially shaded and enclosed by rounded windows on its forward side to protect it from the wind. Here, the owner and his guests can enjoy an alfresco dinner, or lounge on the sunbathing area on the aft portion that surrounds a further massive rectangular Jacuzzi.

The yacht will be powered by a pair of MTU 12V4000 M53 diesels driving twin propellers, which will power it to a maximum speed of 15,6 knots.

The Owner has appointed New York based architectural studio Mojo Stumer, which collaborated with Heesen on the interior design of M.Y. Sky, the award-winning 50-metre presented at the latest Monaco Yacht Show.

Mark Stumer comments:

“Mojo Stumer Associates, p.c. is delighted to be collaborating with Heesen Yachts again. The upcoming project will explore the limits of modern yacht interiors, while affording the comforts of a luxury residence. Our avant-garde client is passionate about creating a distinctive design; something that the team of MSA and Heesen is sure to achieve once more. We look forward to a successful endeavour.”