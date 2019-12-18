The 48.77 metre (160’ft) custom-built Mysorah yacht was launched in 1988 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by Glade Johnson and De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board.

The Glade Johnson interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 10 guests in both style and comfort. Mysorah, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 9 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2008, the sophisticated exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering characteristic Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 8.50 metres (27’10”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at an incredible top speed of 15 knots, Mysorah can take those on board across ranges of 4500 nautical miles with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.