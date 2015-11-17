Mystere is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Vitters Shipyard.

Mystere is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Mystere measures 43.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.00 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Mystere has an aluminium hull with a carbon superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Bill Tripp, III comes by yacht design naturally. His father Bill Tripp, Jr. was an illustrious naval architect and after spending his childhood sailing in his father’s designs, Bill chose to make naval architecture his career.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Mystere also features naval architecture by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Mystere has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Mystere has a fuel capacity of 12,700 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mystere accommodates up to 9 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mystere has a hull NB of 3055.