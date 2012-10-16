Mystere is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Mystere measures 34.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 7.42 metres.

Mystere has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Mystere also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Mystere has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Mystere accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mystere has a hull NB of 112/002.