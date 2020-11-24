Mystere C.I.
1987|
Motor Yacht
Mystere C.I. is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Lloyds Ships.
Design
Mystere C.I. measures 45.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.
Mystere C.I. has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.
Performance and Capabilities
Mystere C.I. has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Mystere C.I. is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Lloyds Ships.
Design
Mystere C.I. measures 45.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.
Mystere C.I. has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.
Performance and Capabilities
Mystere C.I. has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Mystere C.I. has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mystere C.I. accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.