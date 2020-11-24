Read online now
Length 45.96m
Year 1987

Mystere C.I.

1987

|

Motor Yacht

Mystere C.I. is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Lloyds Ships.

Design

Mystere C.I. measures 45.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Mystere C.I. has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.

Performance and Capabilities

Mystere C.I. has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mystere C.I. has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mystere C.I. accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9m

crew:

9

draft:

2.4m
