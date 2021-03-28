Mystere Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Candies Shipbuilders .

Mystere Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Candies Shipbuilders .

Design

Mystere Shadow measures 47.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.33 metres and a beam of 11.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 831 tonnes.

Mystere Shadow has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Candies Shipbuilders.

Mystere Shadow also features naval architecture by Candies Shipbuilders and Kirilloff and Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Mystere Shadow has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mystere Shadow has a fuel capacity of 128,613 litres, and a water capacity of 8,706 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mystere Shadow . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mystere Shadow has a hull NB of 71.