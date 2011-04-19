Length 51.8m
Year 2007
Mystic
2007|
Sail Yacht
Mystic is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Freeport Shipbuilding.
Design
Mystic measures 51.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.49 feet and a beam of 9.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 98 tonnes.
Mystic has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Nathan Smith.
Mystic also features naval architecture by Nathan Smith.
Performance and Capabilities
Mystic has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Mystic has a fuel capacity of 26,504 litres, and a water capacity of 16,358 litres.
Accommodation
Mystic accommodates up to 32 guests in 32 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mystic has a hull NB of 271.