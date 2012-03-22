Mystic Tide is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Nordhavn Yachts.

Mystic Tide is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Nordhavn Yachts.

From the beginning, Nordhavn has taken the approach that full-displacement designs cruising at or below hull speed are the safest, most comfortable types of powerboats for long range cruising. And while Nordhavns are built to cross oceans, their seakeeping ability and rugged construction are equally beneficial for everyday coastal cruising. Better yet, their fuel-efficient designs are proving to be the most sensible and financially feasible ways to go cruising with today’s soaring fuel prices.

Design

Mystic Tide measures 26.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.49 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jeff Leishman.

Mystic Tide also features naval architecture by Pacific Asian Enterprises.

Model

Mystic Tide is a semi-custom Nordhavn 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Nordhavn 86 semi-custom model include: Divemaster, Serendipity, Zembra, Sol & Sons, VivieRae, Vega, Arroha.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 20v 1163 tb93 diesel mtu engines.

Mystic Tide has a fuel capacity of 26,497 litres, and a water capacity of 3,406 litres.

Accommodation

Mystic Tide accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Mystic Tide has a hull NB of 8604.