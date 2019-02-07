Mysven is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cantiere Navale Arno.

Design

Mysven measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Cantiere di Arno.

Mysven has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots.

Mysven has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mysven accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.