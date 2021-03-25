Read online now
Length 27.12m
Year 2009

Mythos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Posillipo.

Design

Mythos measures 27.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 6.32 feet.

Mythos has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Mythos has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Mythos has a fuel capacity of 9,960 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mythos accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mythos is a RINA Maltese Cross - A- 1.1 class yacht. She flies the flag of British.

Build Team

