Length 27.12m
Year 2009
Mythos
2009|
Motor Yacht
Mythos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Posillipo.
Design
Mythos measures 27.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 6.32 feet.
Mythos has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Mythos has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.
Mythos has a fuel capacity of 9,960 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mythos accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mythos is a RINA Maltese Cross - A- 1.1 class yacht. She flies the flag of British.