N120 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Nordhavn Yachts, in Taiwan.

From the beginning, Nordhavn has taken the approach that full-displacement designs cruising at or below hull speed are the safest, most comfortable types of powerboats for long range cruising. And while Nordhavns are built to cross oceans, their seakeeping ability and rugged construction are equally beneficial for everyday coastal cruising. Better yet, their fuel-efficient designs are proving to be the most sensible and financially feasible ways to go cruising with today’s soaring fuel prices.

Design

N120 measures 36.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.74 feet and a beam of 8.51 feet.

N120 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pacific Asian Enterprises.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

N120 also features naval architecture by Pacific Asian Enterprises.

Performance and Capabilities

N120 has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

N120 has a fuel capacity of 66,245 litres, and a water capacity of 9,464 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

N120 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

N120 has a hull NB of 120/1.