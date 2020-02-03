N2H is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

N2H measures 48.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 9.03 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

N2H has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.

N2H also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

N2H has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

N2H is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FR030.

N2H is a RINA class yacht.